Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €149.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €149.44 ($175.82).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

BC8 opened at €169.80 ($199.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of €167.06 and a 200 day moving average of €151.94. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €179.40 ($211.06). The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 41.23.

Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

