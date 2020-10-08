Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang Sells 14,000 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $4,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,457,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $297.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.20. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $313.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Beigene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 63,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.03.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

