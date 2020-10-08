Bella Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $2.88 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00009785 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.44 or 0.04740990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00031631 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.