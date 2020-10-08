BidaskClub Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $258.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

