BidaskClub Upgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBK. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

