BidaskClub Upgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

United Community Banks stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 445.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 220,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 15,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

