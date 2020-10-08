BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $87.60. 1,853,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,825,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

