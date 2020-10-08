Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 15,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $1,529,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,670,130.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $1,368,450.00.

On Monday, August 31st, John R. Rettig sold 1,958 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $191,022.48.

NYSE:BILL opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.19. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $110.29.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

