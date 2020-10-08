BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECH. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.80.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.76 and its 200-day moving average is $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

