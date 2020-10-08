BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Shares of BioNano Genomics stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

