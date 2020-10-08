BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in BioTelemetry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after buying an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

