BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Sells $23,262.46 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $23,262.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BB opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 141.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

