BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $572.47 million, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

