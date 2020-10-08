BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $572.47 million, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.