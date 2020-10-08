Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright cut Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

BLNK stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,296. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

