Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.16

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 213829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,222,789 shares of company stock worth $162,069,457 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

