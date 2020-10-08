Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

BCOR stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 108,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blucora by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

