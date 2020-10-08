BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $8.47 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

