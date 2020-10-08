BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

BOK Financial stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

