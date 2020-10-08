BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in BP were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 109.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

