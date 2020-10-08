BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. BPOST SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

