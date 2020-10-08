BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

