Brent Frei Sells 163,643 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at $223,368,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Brent Frei sold 137,705 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $6,894,889.35.

On Monday, September 28th, Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68.

On Friday, September 25th, Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 81.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

