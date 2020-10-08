BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.48. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BRF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BRF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BRF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

