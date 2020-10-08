Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $149.42 and last traded at $149.92. Approximately 657,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 595,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

Specifically, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,519 shares of company stock worth $3,646,043 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $177,697,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after acquiring an additional 756,221 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $72,337,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after acquiring an additional 452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,542,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

