Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK) & Thomson Reuters (OTCMKTS:TRI) Head to Head Contrast

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products alerts:

This table compares Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and Thomson Reuters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters 27.01% 8.49% 4.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and Thomson Reuters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters $5.91 billion 6.83 $1.56 billion $1.29 62.94

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and Thomson Reuters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomson Reuters 0 7 3 0 2.30

Thomson Reuters has a consensus target price of $86.22, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Thomson Reuters’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thomson Reuters is more favorable than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Volatility & Risk

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Thomson Reuters has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Thomson Reuters shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Company Profile

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries. It also offers outdoor adventure and recreation products, including rechargeable lighted dog collars and leashes, adhesive light strips, outdoor adventure signal safety packs, camp alert perimeter security and survival signaling systems, and sport gloves; and citizens safety products comprising personal protection systems, personal alarms, and anodized aluminum LED multi-tools, as well as tactical flashlight instructor courses. The company is based in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of services across legal, tax, regulatory, and compliance functions to corporate customers, including accounting firms. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, national, and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, media organizations, and industry events, as well as directly to consumers. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. Thomson Reuters Corporation was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.