Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRX. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

BRX opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

