Brokerages Set Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CASA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASA opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

