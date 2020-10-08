Brokerages Set Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Target Price at $14.67

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 57.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 236,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

