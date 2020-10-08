Brokerages Set Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $121.00

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a P/E/G ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Swedbank raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,530,000 after purchasing an additional 252,034 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,281,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 923.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,689,000 after buying an additional 903,674 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,920,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

