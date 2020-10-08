Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Price Target at €36.41

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.41 ($42.83).

FPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

