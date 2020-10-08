Brokerages Set Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

