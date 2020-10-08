Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Target Price at $32.38

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

