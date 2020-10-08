Brokerages Set Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) PT at $84.33

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Several research firms recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,149,150.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

