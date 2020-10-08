Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) PT at $7.00

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 360,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.