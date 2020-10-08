Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 103.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $23.55 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

