Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $99.94

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fundamental Research began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 497,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,894,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

