Brokerages Set Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) PT at $13.00

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.80. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 361.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 73,260 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

