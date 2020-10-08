Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BLDR opened at $33.84 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.53.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

