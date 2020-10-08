Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.