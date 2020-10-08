C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Marc A. Cohen Purchases 5,030 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Marc A. Cohen acquired 5,030 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.