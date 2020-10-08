Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,763 shares of company stock worth $17,733,007. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

