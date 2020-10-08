Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

CALM stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of -0.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,376 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

