Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$4.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

