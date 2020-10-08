Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) PT Raised to C$4.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $597.69 million and a P/E ratio of 53.53. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.86.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

