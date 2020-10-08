Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Camping World by 434.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $2,279,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

