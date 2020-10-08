Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.95. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 12,310 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 781.44% and a negative return on equity of 246.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSE:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

