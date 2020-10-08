Canaccord Genuity Increases K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.41.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.52. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.499257 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,000. Also, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$3,450,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.