Canaccord Genuity Lowers Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$5.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

FRU stock opened at C$3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.70.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.