Canaccord Genuity Lowers Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.00

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QST. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of QST opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

