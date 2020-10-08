Canaccord Genuity Raises Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $40.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

QTRX opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $125,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,256. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

